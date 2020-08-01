Warren scores career-high 53 as Pacers beat 76ers 127-121

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121. The Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They broke a tie with the 76ers and won the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers. They couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.