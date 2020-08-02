A few strong to severe storms are possible today

Tonight: Any showers or storms in the evening fade. Any storms could be strong early. The highest threat from any storms is damaging wind. A tornado is also possible. Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: SW 7-12G18

Monday: Partly sunny. Long dry periods expected. 20% chance of a few isolated showers or a storm. Wind: SW 6-12G15 High: 78-82

Monday Night: Overcast. 60% chance of rain. Wind: S 5-10 62-67

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and some storms could develop this afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop could be strong to severe. The 'best' chance of seeing severe weather will be east of 81. There is a TORNADO WATCH in effect for Chenango, Delaware and Otsego Counties until 10pm. This means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop. The entire area is also in the MARGINAL risk of severe weather. This does not guarantee severe weather or a tornado. The window of time the severe threat is highest is until about 8-9pm. Please be weather aware everywhere until later tonight when the threat of strong to severe weather ends. Lows stay in the 60s.

Monday stay unsettled with a few showers possible. Expect a slight chance of a few showers or a storm. Highs stay around 81. Rain moves in Monday night with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday Isaias will be moving up the East Coast and will bring some rain to our area. The most likely location of the heaviest rain will be the Catskill/Poconos region later Tuesday into Tuesday night. Should the storm track move west a bit it could change the rainfall forecast for other parts of the area. The NHC’s Cone of Uncertainty continues to include the Catskills and Poconos. Please be Weather Aware early this week as we track the storm for you. Rainfall where Isaias tracks SE could be 2-3” or more locally. Lower amounts are expected farther west of the storm. Things are dry so we have some room to put rain in the rivers and ground, but never trust a tropical system. They are INCREDIBLE rain-makers as we know. Major flooding threats are low to very low at this time, but some flash flooding could develop in the heaviest rain late Tuesday and overnight Tuesday. The chance of rain is 70% Tuesday, but is near 100% southeast. Highs stay in the low 70s.

Wednesday could see a few residual showers with highs in the mid 70s. The chance of rain is 20%. Next Thursday and Friday are showing mainly dry with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next weekend brings partial sun Saturday and Sunday with rain chances low, around 20%. Highs will be back in the low 80s.