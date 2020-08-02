Afton Fair’s drive-through option offers all of the classics

AFTON (WBNG) -- While many fairs across the Southern Tier were cancelled this year, when it came to that classic fair food, the Afton Fair Board made sure you could still get all of your favorites this weekend.

The board held a new event, the "Fair Food Drive-Thru" Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the fairgrounds offering everything from fried dough to cheesesteaks and more.

Cars lined up for a treat and to support local vendors who have seen a good amount of their profits disappear this year due to the coronavirus.

"The vendors have had a really tough time with the whole pandemic and quarantine and having to shut down so this gives them an opportunity to safely sell their product," said Victoria L. Gregory of the Afton Fair Board.

According to the board's website, the 131st Afton Fair has been postponed until 2021.