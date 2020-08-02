AP Source: Marlins get 2nd straight day of no positive tests

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says for the second day in a row the Miami Marlins had no positive tests among their players and staff still in Philadelphia. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the testing has not been publicly released. The Philadelphia Phillies have received results of Saturday’s COVID-19 testing, and there were no new positives. The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of an outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday for Miami to quarantine there. The rest of the team remained in isolation at a hotel in Philadelphia.