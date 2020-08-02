Asia Today: Australia may tighten restrictions as cases rise

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian media are reporting that coronavirus-forced restrictions in Melbourne could be tightened from next week as authorities try to stem the spread of COVID-19. The Sunday Age reported the city may be placed under a six-week period of more stringent constraints, including the almost complete shutdown of Melbourne’s public transport network, starting from Wednesday. The Sunday Herald Sun reports Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews will announce the new measures over the next two days. They also include limiting the distance residents could travel from their homes and the closure of more businesses selling non-essential goods. Australia’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 201, with Victoria state leaders considering New Zealand-style lockdowns.