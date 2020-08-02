Attorney: Man lost job, custody battle before 2 shootings

SLATINGTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for a man accused of firing shots outside an eastern Pennsylvania cigar store following a dispute over wearing a mask and later exchanging gunfire with police says his client had lost his job and a custody battle and was “just not handling the pandemic well.” Thirty-five-year-old Adam Zaborowski faces attempted homicide and aggravated assault charges in both Friday’s incident outside Cigars International in Northampton County’s Bethlehem Township and Saturday’s confrontation with police near his Slatington home in Lehigh County. LehighValleyLive.com reports that defense attorney John Waldron on Sunday cited a conversation with his client’s father for insight into his motivation.