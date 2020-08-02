 Skip to Content

Boy, 7, critical after being shot on porch of home

9:51 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old child playing with a toy on the front porch of a west Philadelphia house was shot in the head after gunfire broke out on the block. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and then to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition after the 7:40 p.m. Saturday shooting. Police said an arrest was made but no weapon was recovered. The city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said she and other officials were “heartbroken by the tragedy.”

Associated Press

