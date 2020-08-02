Boy, 7, critical after being shot on porch of home

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old child playing with a toy on the front porch of a west Philadelphia house was shot in the head after gunfire broke out on the block. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and then to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition after the 7:40 p.m. Saturday shooting. Police said an arrest was made but no weapon was recovered. The city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said she and other officials were “heartbroken by the tragedy.”