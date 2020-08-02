Carolina plays New York in game 2 of Eastern Conference qualifying round

New York Rangers (37-28-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (38-25-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Monday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: Carolina leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes face off against the New York Rangers in game two of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Carolina has a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the sixth time this season.

The Hurricanes are 20-17-2 in Eastern Conference games. Carolina is seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.7.

The Rangers are 24-17-2 against conference opponents. New York ranks second in the league shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.1 shots per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has 66 total points for the Hurricanes, 38 goals and 28 assists. Justin Williams has six goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-36 in 69 games this season. Mika Zibanejad has 14 goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 5.3 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (undisclosed), Jesper Fast: day to day (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.