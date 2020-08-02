Coronavirus cited in bid to toss death penalty in slaying

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A defense attorney is citing the coronavirus in asking a Pennsylvania judge to bar prosecutors from seeking the death penalty in the case of a man charged in a shooting death inside a movie theater last year. The York Daily Record reports that attorney Jon White argued in a hearing last week that the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered his ability to prepare an effective death penalty defense for 21-year-old Anu-Malik Johnson. Prosecutors deny that he is being barred access to his client. Johnson is charged in the Dec. 2 shooting of 22-year-old Andre White Jr. in West Manchester Township.