Crews respond to early morning fire in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Fire officials say they responded to a house fire early Sunday morning in Binghamton.

Authorities say a fire broke out at 78 Liberty Street shortly after 6 a.m. When crews responded, they found a woman trapped in the basement of an apartment.

Officials say they were able to rescue the woman from the basement. Neither her or anyone else was injured in the incident, according to Binghamton Fire.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is currently unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

