Furyk wins Ally Challenge in his debut on PGA Tour Champions

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Jim Furyk made a big splash in a familiar place in his PGA Tour Champions debut. He won the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills by playing bogey-free over the last two rounds. But he needed some help at the end. He was tied with Brett Quigley with two holes to play when Quigley’s par putt on the 17th spun off the left lip, and then he bogeyed the 18th. Furyk closed with a 4-under 68 and wound up winning by two shots over Quigley and Retief Goosen. Furyk won at Warwick Hills in 2003 when it hosted the Buick Open.