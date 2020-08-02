Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime, Carey Price made 39 saves and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Saturday night in Game 1 of their best-of-five qualifying round series. Petry picked up a loose puck in the right faceoff circle and ripped a shot past goalie Matt Murray. The game was played at empty Scotiabank Arena in the NHL’s return following a 142-day absence because of the coronavirus. Jonathan Drouin had a chance to win it for Montreal in overtime on a penalty shot, but the puck rolled off the end of his stick and dribbled wide. Pittsburgh’s Conor Sheary also failed on a penalty shot with 3:03 left in regulation. The game was the first NHL postseason contest with two penalty shots since 1923.

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Chatwood matched a career high with 11 strikeouts in another terrific performance, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 4-3 victory the Pittsburgh Pirates. Javier Báez, Kyle Schwarber and Ian Happ hit home runs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. The Cubs have homered in each of their first eight games for the first time since 1958. Chatwood departed after Pittsburgh loaded the bases with two out in the seventh. Jeremy Jeffress came in and retired Phillip Evans on a grounder to third. Pittsburgh also lost starting pitcher Mitch Keller in the third inning because of left side discomfort.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — T.J. Warren scored a career-high 53 points, Victor Oladipo added 15 after reversing course on opting out of the NBA restart and the Indiana Pacers beat the Philadelphia 76ers 127-121. The Pacers took control of the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference. They broke a tie with the 76ers and won the season series. Both teams have clinched playoff spots. Joel Embiid had 41 points and 21 rebounds for the Sixers. They couldn’t hang on after turning a 10-point deficit late in the first half into a 10-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Mitch Keller has exited his start against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort on his left side. Keller, one of Pittsburgh’s top young pitchers, was visited by a trainer after he bounced a curveball to Willson Contreras with two out in the third inning. After a short conversation, he walked off the mound and was replaced by Chris Stratton. The 24-year-old Keller surrendered long solo homers by Ian Happ and Javier Báez earlier in the inning at Wrigley Field.

UNDATED (AP) — The coronavirus has forced baseball’s 17th postponement in 10 days, prompting at least two more players to opt out and casting doubt the league can complete the 2020 season. A Cardinals-Brewers game in Milwaukee was postponed for the second straight day after one more player and three staff members with St. Louis tested positive for the coronavirus, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. Milwaukee then announced that Gold Glove center fielder Lorenzo Cain will not participate in the rest of the 2020 season. Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Díaz also announced he is opting out.