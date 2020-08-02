Historical panel rejects approving closed church demolition

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An architectural panel in Philadelphia has declined to approve demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church sought by the New Jersey developer who bought the building earlier this year but says the crumbling structure faces imminent collapse. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the architectural committee of the Philadelphia Historical Commission instead asked developer Humberto Fernandini to come up with alternatives to rehabilitate St. Laurentius in Fishtown, which neighbors and former parishioners have been campaigning to save for years. Fernandini bought the building in January from the archdiocese of Philadelphia, saying he was “committed to keeping the church standing.”