Injured Jets in biggest trouble of NHL teams down 1-0

The Winnipeg Jets could be in the biggest trouble of any NHL team down 1-0 in its best-of-five qualifying round playoff series. They’ll likely be without top players Mark Scheifele and Patrik Laine in Game 2 against the Calgary Flames on Monday. History isn’t on the side of any team that loses the first game of a best-of-five Stanley Cup playoff series. Just 15 of 83 teams in that situation went on to win, though the league hasn’t had best of five since 1986. Pittsburgh is also down 1-0 to Montreal, the New York Rangers are down 1-0 to Carolina and Edmonton is down 1-0 to Chicago those Game 2s Monday.