Israel’s Netanyahu rails at media over protests against him

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has railed at swelling protests against his rule, saying they are egged on by a biased media that distorts facts and cheers on the demonstrators. In a six-minute rant at a meeting of his Cabinet Sunday, Netanyahu slammed the media for “inflaming” the protests and for misrepresenting incidents of violence against the protesters. Netanyahu has faced a wave of protests in recent weeks, with demonstrators calling for the long-serving, indicted leader to resign and panning his handling of the coronavirus crisis. Netanyahu has painted the protests as dens of “anarchists” and “leftists” out to topple “a strong right-wing leader.”