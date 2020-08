Tornado Watch from SUN 3:11 PM EDT until SUN 10:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 410 IN

EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

CHENANGO DELAWARE MADISON

ONEIDA OTSEGO SULLIVAN

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

PIKE WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HONESDALE,

MILFORD, MONTICELLO, NORWICH, ONEIDA, ONEONTA, ROME, UTICA,

AND WALTON.