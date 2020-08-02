Valeri comes off the bench to lead Portland past NYCFC 3-1

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Diego Valeri and Andy Polo came on in the second half to score key goals as the Portland Timbers defeated New York City FC 3-1 on Saturday night in the final quarterfinal match of the MLS is Back tournament. Sebastian Blanco also scored for the Timbers, who will face the Philadelphia Union in a Wednesday semifinal. The winner will face Minnesota United or Orlando City in the championship game on Aug. 11. Jesus Medina had NYCFC’s lone goal on a penalty kick in the first half.