3 Wyoming sightseeing balloons crash, as many as 20 injured

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say as many as 20 people were injured when three hot air balloons crashed in Wyoming. The balloons apparently went down separately near Jackson Hole on Monday and did not crash into each other. One passenger called it a terrifying few minutes. Teton County Sheriff Matt Carr says weather apparently contributed to the mishaps. All of the balloons are owned by Wyoming Balloon Co., a sightseeing operator. The company could not be reached to comment. Carr says at least one person was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment.