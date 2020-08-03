Albanian businessman’s assets seized, drug links suspected

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutors have seized the assets of a businessman and a media mogul suspected of building his empire with drug trafficking profits. The Special Prosecutor’s Office against Corruption and Organized Crime on Monday said assets including apartments, land, a forest, a Rolls Royce and two television stations, were seized based on “a reasonable doubt” that Ylli Ndroqi was “involved in criminal activity.” Earlier, Ndroqi was arrested in Turkey and Italy, suspected of belonging to a drug trafficking organization, but released. Ndroqi’s lawyers said they would appeal the prosecutors’ decision.