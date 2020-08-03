Arrieta scheduled to start for Philadelphia at New York

Philadelphia Phillies (1-2, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (7-1, first in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jake Arrieta (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.09 ERA, .69 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees went 57-24 on their home field in 2019. New York hit .267 as a team with 3.8 extra base hits per game and 17 total triples last year.

The Phillies went 36-45 on the road in 2019. Philadelphia hit .246 as a team last year and hit 215 total home runs.

INJURIES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka: (concussion), Luis Severino: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm).

Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.