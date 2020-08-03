Global shares mixed amid coronavirus waves, recovery hopes

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mixed as investors weigh risks from rising coronavirus cases with hopes about recovery in some places like China. Shares rose in France and Germany and slipped in Britain in early trading on Monday. Shares were mixed in Asia, but the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1.8% after a survey showed factory activity picking up in China. Japan reported revised data showing the world’s third largest economy shrank at an annual rate of 2.2% in January-March. Worries remain that waves of coronavirus infections around the world may nip the global recovery in the bud.