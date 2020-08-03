Broome County Library quarantines books upon return

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Library is quarantining books for four days upon return.

After books are dropped off, they are placed in a quarantine room.

Sherry Kowalski, Broome County Library Interim Director, says the library is using all necessary precautions once books are dropped off.

"We do wipe off the plastic covers with disinfect, but basically when they get returned we set them aside and don't touch them for four day," Kowalski said.

Kowalski says it's important that they library's patrons stay informed on what the library is doing once they receive the books.

"If someone returns a book, it's going to stay on their account up to five days because we don't check them in when we take them from the book drops," Kowalski said.

To make an appointment and for more information go to bclibrary.info.