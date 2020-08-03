China accuses US of harassing Chinese students, researchers

BEIJING (AP) — China is accusing the U.S. of “monitoring, harassing and willfully detaining” Chinese students and researchers in the country. Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin’s comments Monday follow a federal judge in California’s denial of bail for a university researcher accused of lying about her ties to China’s military and Communist Party to gain access to the United States. Wang said China had no intention of helping Juan Tang escape but did not otherwise comment directly on the accusations against her. However, he said China believes the U.S. has been “making presumptions of guilt against Chinese researchers“ and urged the United States to handle the case fairly in accordance with the law.