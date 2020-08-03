Cole wins 19th in row, beats Phils 6-3 in pinstripes debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole won his home debut for the New York Yankees, extending his regular-season streak of victories to 19 with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. New York improved to 8-1 for the third time after 1988 and 2003. The major league-best Yankees have won seven straight — the equivalent of a 19-game spurt over a 162-game season. Cole improved to 3-0, allowing one run and five hits in six innings. His streak of consecutive winning decisions is the sixth-longest, although he did lose last year’s World Series opener.