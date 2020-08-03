Coroner: Boy, 12, killed in forklift accident

MONTGOMERY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a forklift accident in central Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police and the Lycoming County coroner’s office said the Ronks resident was riding on a forklift with two other people down a long driveway in Clinton Township on Saturday night. The coroner’s office said the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping 12-year-old Samuel Beiler under the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday due to multiple blunt force trauma.