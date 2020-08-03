deGrom scheduled to start for New York at Atlanta

New York Mets (3-7, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (7-3, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.64 ERA, .55 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Braves: Mike Soroka (0-0, 1.59 ERA, .97 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets on Monday.

The Braves went 46-30 in division games in 2019. Atlanta hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.8 hits per game.

The Mets finished 40-36 against NL East Division opponents in 2019. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.24 last year while striking out 9.4 hitters per game.

The teams meet for the sixth time this season. Atlanta leads the season series 5-1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jacob Webb: (shoulder), Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Ozzie Albies: (wrist).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (left calf), Walker Lockett: (back), Robert Gsellman: (right triceps), Jake Marisnick: (left hamstring), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.