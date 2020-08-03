First students resume class in Germany after corona shutdown

BERLIN (AP) — Wary parents, teachers and children are looking on as students return to classrooms in a northeastern state of Germany. On Monday, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania became the first German state to start the new school year following nationwide shutdowns at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in March. Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek has advocated mask requirements inside school buildings, but as the state’s 152,700 pupils returned to class in cities like Rostock and Schwerin, Mecklenburg state officials had still not implemented such a rule. The sparsely populated state has been Germany’s least affected by the pandemic, with 877 positive tests for COVID-19 and 20 virus-related deaths among its 1.6 million residents.