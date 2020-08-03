Flash Flood Watch from TUE 6:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Otsego County
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT TUESDAY
THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware,
Otsego, and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Lackawanna,
Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna,
and Wyoming.
* From 6 AM EDT Tuesday through late Tuesday night
* Heavy rainfall from showers and embedded thunderstorms ahead of
and associated with Tropical Storm Isaias will impact the
region early Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. A
total of 2 to 4 inches of rain is expected, with locally
higher amounts possible. Hourly rainfall rates may exceed an
inch per hour at times.
* The heavy rainfall rates will have the potential to cause
localized flash flooding in urban, poor drainage, and low
lying areas. Smaller streams and creeks may also flood their
banks due to the heavy rainfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead
to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
