Genoa has new bridge 2 years after collapse that killed 43

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Two years ago, a stretch of Genoa’s Morandi Bridge collapsed, sending cars and trucks plunging to a dry riverbed below and killing 43 people. On Monday, a replacement bridge was inaugurated in a solemn ceremony with a rainbow as a backdrop. The families of the dead met Italian President Sergio Mattarella on the sidelines but boycotted the ceremony. They’re angry that the company which maintained the collapsed Morandi Bridge is still running the new bridge for now. Poor maintenance has been blamed for the collapse, which is under criminal investigation. The new bridge was designed by Genoa native and renowned architect Renzo Piano. Traffic will start crossing the new San Giorgio Bridge on Wednesday.