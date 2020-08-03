Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily. Per NFL protocols, Pederson must wait at least five days and have consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span before he can return to the team’s practice facility. arch.

TORONTO (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 34 shots, and the Philadelphia Flyers opened the NHL expanded playoffs seeding round with a 4-1 win over the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. Hart is 11 days shy of his 22nd birthday in becoming the youngest goalie in Flyers history to win a playoff game. Michael Raffl had a goal and assist, while Nate Thompson, Philippe Myers and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers. Chris Wagner scored for the Bruins, who came out flat and were without starting goalie Tuukka Rask, who was deemed unfit to play. Jaroslav Halak stopped 25 shots starting in place of the Vezina Trophy finalist, who broke a finger on his left hand before the start of training camp.

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez singled through a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the 11th, scoring David Bote from third base and giving the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Bote, who made the last out in the 10th, started the inning on second base as mandated by Major League Baseball’s extra-inning rule for the pandemic-shortened season. He advanced to third on a deep fly to right by Anthony Rizzo and jogged home on Baez’s first career game-ending hit against Cody Ponce. Jeremy Jeffress worked a scoreless 11th for the win. The game was delayed 64 minutes by rain before the bottom of the ninth.

MIAMI (AP) — The nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins has finally ended. On Sunday the Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded for a week after their season-opening series because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team. The Marlins, minus the affected players who already returned to Miami, traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday. A person familiar with the situation says that for the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results had not been publicly released.

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — Jim Furyk made a big splash in a familiar place in his PGA Tour Champions debut. He won the Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills by playing bogey-free over the last two rounds. But he needed some help at the end. He was tied with Brett Quigley with two holes to play when Quigley’s par putt on the 17th spun off the left lip, and then he bogeyed the 18th. Furyk closed with a 4-under 68 and wound up winning by two shots over Quigley and Retief Goosen. Furyk won at Warwick Hills in 2003 when it hosted the Buick Open.