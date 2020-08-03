Isaias brings rain to the area tomorrow

Today: Partly sunny. 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Wind: W 6-10 mph. High: 80 (78-83)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of rain. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 64 (62-67)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, 90% east. Rain could be heavy at times. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 73 (70-76)

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Wind: Light. Low: 63 (60-65)

Forecast Discussion

Plenty of dry time is expected throughout the day, but into the afternoon we could see a few showers pop up. High temperatures today will be near 80.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Isaias will continue tracking up the East coast and begin to bring some rain to our area. The best chances for heavy rainfall will be to the east of I-81 in the Catskill/Poconos region. Rainfall totals on Tuesday will vary based on location. Lower rainfall totals will be to the west, but totals will increase as you move east. Eastern and southeastern portions of our area could see 2-3” or even a bit more locally from Isaias, but if this storm tracks west a bit, that could change the rainfall forecast for some portions of the area. Be sure to stay weather aware the next few days as we continue tracking Isaias. Some good news is that major flooding threats remain very low at this time because we have been so dry recently. Localized flash flooding could develop when we see the heaviest rain later in the day on Tuesday and overnight.

Wednesday could bring a few lingering showers with highs in the mid 70s. The chance for precipitation is 20%. Thursday and Friday look mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds both days and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

By next weekend, we bring back the slight chance for a few showers with high temperatures in the low 80s. Lows throughout this week will be in the 50s and 60s.