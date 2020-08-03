Isaias moves northward tonight and rain moves into our area

Tonight: Turning cloudy. Rain showers arrive and could be moderate to heavy at times. A thunderstorm is possible. Wind: S/SE 6-13G20 Low: 61-66

Tuesday: Rain likely. Rain could be heavy. Chance of rain is 100% for most of the area. Chance of rain is 80% in the Finger Lakes. Heaviest rain falls southeast/east of Binghamton. Highest totals in the Catskills and Poconos (2-4”+); lowest in the Finger Lakes (up to 1”) Wind: SE->N 7-12G25 Gusts to 40-45 in Catskills. Storm track will dictate rain totals and maximum wind gusts. See discussion for details. High: 67-72

Tuesday Night: Rain ends early. Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: W 6-12 Low: 59-64

Forecast Discussion:

Isaias will make landfall this evening in South Carolina and then rapidly move north/northeast into the Mid-Atlantic and northeast Tuesday and Tuesday night. Tonight a narrow band of rainfall is expected to develop well ahead of the storm and it could be moderate to heavy at times. There is uncertainty as to where it will develop but no problems will result. Lows stay in the 60s. The chance of rain tonight increases to 70%



The current forecast path of the storm keeps the most likely location of the heaviest rain and gustiest winds southeast and well east of Binghamton in the Catskills down to the Poconos. If this storm path moves east or west it could shift the location of the heaviest rain and gustiest winds. These two elements are HIGHLY dependent on the storm trackStay weather aware tonight and tomorrow!

The steadiest rain is expected to develop in the early evening Tuesday and continue to the very early overnight period. We expect a 4-6hr period of moderate to heavy rain in the heaviest rain zone. The gustiest winds will be in the afternoon and early evening as the storm approaches.

Rainfall totals will range widely from the Finger Lakes to the Catskills. Up to 1” could fall in the Finger Lakes, with most locations seeing less than that, and anywhere from 2-4”+ could fall in the Catskills/Poconos. In/around Binghamton I think we’re in for 1-2” of rain with the possibility of a localized 2.5-3”. Tropical systems are INCREDIBLE rain-making machines and can put down a lot of rain in a short time.

The highest threat from Isaias in our area is from flash flooding. Significant river flooding is NOT currently expected on the main stems. Widespread wind damage and widespread power outages from wind gusts are not currently forecast in our area. Should soil become saturated quickly and stronger gusts develop, this could change.

The storm moves away late Tuesday night into the very early morning hours of Wednesday. Much quieter weather builds in behind the storm. Sunshine and some clouds are expected Wednesday through Sunday. Highs stay in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday and rise to within a few degrees of 80 Saturday through Monday.