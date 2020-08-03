Islanders face Panthers in game 2 of Eastern Conference qualifying round

Florida Panthers (35-26-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (35-23-10, fifth in the Metropolitan Division during the regular season)

Toronto; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE QUALIFYING ROUND: New York leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders and the Florida Panthers face off in game two of the Eastern Conference qualifying round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. New York has a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the fifth time this season.

The Islanders are 25-13-5 in Eastern Conference games. New York has surrendered 34 power-play goals, stopping 80.7% of opponent chances.

The Panthers are 20-17-5 in Eastern Conference play. Florida is fifth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau with 0.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 60 total points for the Islanders, 19 goals and 41 assists. Jordan Eberle has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Huberdeau has 78 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 3-3-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.3 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Johnny Boychuk: day to day (undisclosed).

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.