Judge starts new injunction barring Lee statue removal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has dissolved one injunction but imposed another preventing Virginia’s governor from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. The new 90-day injunction bars the statue’s removal while claims in a lawsuit filed by a group of Richmond property owners are litigated. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a pending motion to dismiss the case. Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans to remove the statue in early June, citing the pain felt across the country about the death of George Floyd.