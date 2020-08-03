Local emergency officials prepare for Isaias to hit the Southern Tier

(WBNG) -- As the Southern Tier braces for Hurricane Isaias' landfall, Broome County Emergency Services are doing what they can to prepare.

Officials say they're not expecting Isaias to hit Broome County hard, but they are still planning for a constantly changing situation. The Broome County Office of Emergency Services says they've been in constant communication while monitoring the storm.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't made planning any easier, and officials say they have had to approach disaster situations a little differently.

"We would exercise a lot more caution and concern about us doing congregate care sheltering. If we had to have large scale sheltering, which we're not anticipating, it's going to look different," said Office of Emergency Services Director Mike Ponticiello. "We're just not going to be able to do it the same way."

Hurricane Isaias has been a constantly changing storm, and with the changing situation, emergency officials want to make sure you're staying informed.

"We want you to be able to have the information and be alert for that information, especially if things change and it changes rapidly, people can respond," said Ponticiello.

To sign up for emergency alerts from New York State, head over to alert.ny.gov.