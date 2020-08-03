Lord & Taylor, Men’s Wearhouse owner file for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Landmark New York retailer Lord & Taylor has filed for bankruptcy, joining a growing list of stores slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Tailored Brands, the parent company of Men’s Wearhouse and Jos. A. Banks, has filed for bankruptcy as well. Many of the companies that have filed for Chapter 11 in recent weeks were already struggling, but the forced closure of non-essential stores in March pushed them to the brink. Lord & Taylor, which was sold to the French rental clothing company Le Tote Inc. last year, filed Sunday for bankruptcy protection in the Eastern Court of Virginia.