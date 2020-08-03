Milton’s go-ahead 3-pointer helps 76ers edge Spurs 132-130

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds remaining and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the San Antonio Spurs 132-130. Joel Embiid had 27 points and nine rebounds for the 76ers, finishing the scoring with a free throw with 0.4 seconds to play. The 76ers opened a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, then recovered after falling behind by four in the final minute. Tobias Harris scored 25 points and Josh Richardson had 19 for the 76ers. DeMar DeRozan scored 13 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter for San Antonio. Rudy Gay scored a season-high 24 points and Derrick White added 20.