Notre Dame Cathedral’s organ getting 4-year-long cleaning

PARIS (AP) — Pipe by pipe, the organ that once thundered through Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is being taken apart after last year’s devastating fire. The mammoth task of dismantling, cleaning and re-assembling France’s largest musical instrument started Monday and is expected to last nearly four years. Amazingly, the 8,000-pipe organ survived the 2019 fire that consumed the cathedral’s roof and toppled its spire. But the blaze coated the instrument in toxic lead dust that must now be removed. A record heatwave last year also damaged the instrument. Once restored, it will take six months just to tune the organ. Its music isn’t expected to fill Notre Dame until 2024, to the dismay of its dedicated organists.