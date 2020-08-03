Outbreak hits Norway cruise ship, could spread along coast

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian cruise ship line has halted all trips and apologized Monday for procedural errors after an outbreak of coronavirus on one ship infected at least 4 passengers and 36 crew members. The 40 people on the MS Roald Amundsen who tested positive have been admitted to the University Hospital of North Norway in Tromsoe, north of the Arctic Circle, where the ship currently is docked. The ship operator Hurtigruten says it is stopping all cruises with its three vessels. Authorities are worried that the virus may spread further, however, because the ship often acts like a ferry, transporting people and cargo from port to port along Norway’s picturesque coast.