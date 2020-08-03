Pennsylvania reports no virus deaths; 1st time since March

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials are reporting no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the first time in more than four months. The state’s death toll stood at 7,209 on Monday. The last time that neither the state Department of Health nor a county health department confirmed a new coronavirus death was on March 20, when the statewide death toll stood at one. The Health Department reported 565 new virus infections on Monday. More than 114,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.