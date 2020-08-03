Phillies return from layoff, lose to Cole and Yankees 6-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia returned from a weeklong layoff caused by additional coronavirus testing with a matchup against baseball’s hottest pitcher, and Gerrit Cole won his debut in pinstripes for his 19th consecutive regular season victory to lead the New York Yankees over the Phillies 6-3. DJ LeMahieu homered in the first off Jake Arrieta, who returned from August elbow surgery. After Jay Bruce homered in the third, Brett Gardner went deep in a two-run third and Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer in the sixth.