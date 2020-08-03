Reporter sues Golden Globes organization over member rules

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Norwegian entertainment reporter is suing the organization that gives out the Golden Globes, alleging that it acts as a cartel that illegally protects its members against competition. Reporter Kjersti Flaa filed the suit Monday in federal court in Los Angeles against the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The suit alleges that the HFPA consistently rejects the membership applications of qualified journalists like Flaa because their work competes with the reporting on Hollywood for overseas outlets done by the group’s members. And it alleges non-members suffer huge and unfair disadvantages compared to members. The HFPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.