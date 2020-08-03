Review of primary prompts elections agency to seek changes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report by Pennsylvania’s elections agency suggests lawmakers require counties to distribute mail-in ballots earlier for the 2020 General Election and beyond, among other recommendations. The Department of State’s review of the June 2 primary said there were relatively few problems with new voting machines. It says lawmakers should allow mail-in ballots to count if they’re postmarked by Election Day and show up in county offices by the following Friday. The 43-page report says counties should be allowed to begin handling ballots three weeks ahead of Election Day in the “pre-canvass” process. About 1.3 million people voted in the primary in person, and about 1.5 million voted by mail.