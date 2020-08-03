Spain’s new wave of infections hits the young, middle-aged

SANT SADURNÍ D’ANOIA, Spain (AP) — Spaniards thought the worst of the pandemic was behind them but they are being surprised by a new wave of infections. Outbreaks among farm workers and young people desperate to resume socializing after being cooped up have spread across northern Spain. That has spawned what some health officials fear could be the start of a dreaded “second wave” of infections. The pressure is now on Spain’s neighborhood health clinics to screen and isolate the new infections, which are mostly among the young and middle-aged. The new surge is sure to hurt Spain’s economy, which is very reliant on tourism and has already fallen 18% in just the second quarter alone.