Spiedie Fest could still happen this year

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- There may still be hope for holding Spiedie Fest in 2020.

Organizers of the ballon and food festival told 12 News they haven't ruled out the possibility of holding the event in October this year. They say some changes would have to be made, such as limiting attendance to less than 5,000 people and eliminating things like certain kids rides that would increase risk of viral transmission.

Dave Pessagno, the main organizer, said he meets with the festival board often to plan for the possibility of holding Spiedie Fest this fall. He said it's important to him to hold the event because of how much support he's received from the community.

"I'm not a quitter so and again this is a unique situation," Pessagno said. "If I wasn't getting so many phone calls from people who aren't even vendors or food vendors or businesses, these are people who are coming to our festival."

Pessagno told 12 News the board hopes to make a final decision regarding the festival's viability on August 15. He said the event would take on more of an Oktoberfest theme rather than its typical summer feel, and social distancing in groups would be strictly enforced.

The event has taken place for 37 consecutive years.