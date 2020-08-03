US Treasury projects record Q3 borrowing of $947 billion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department is projecting government borrowing of $947 billion in the current July-September period, which would be a record for the quarter but down from the all-time high of $2.75 trillion in this year’s second quarter. Treasury officials announced Monday that the government also plans to borrow $1.22 trillion in the October-December period. The amounts include $1 trillion in expected borrowing to finance another economic stimulus package, which at the moment is tied up in negotiations between Democrats and Republicans. The House in May approved a $3.5 trillion measure which the Republican-controlled Senate has refused to take up. Instead, GOP senators have indicated they favor a smaller $1 trillion package.