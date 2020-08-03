USAID official fired after anti-LGBTQ social media posts

WASHINGTON (AP) — The deputy White House liaison for the U.S. Agency for International Development has been fired for posting a series of anti-LGBTQ tweets and complaining of anti-Christian bias by her now former colleagues. Officials say Merritt Corrigan was fired Monday just hours after sending the torrent of tweets that also accused Democratic lawmakers of a “corrupt campaign” to oust her from her job. A USAID spokeswoman confirmed that Corrigan was no longer employed by the agency. On Monday, Corrigan took to Twitter to say that “gay marriage isn’t marriage” and accuse the media of attacking her for her Christian beliefs.