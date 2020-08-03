Vatican calls for arson investigation at Nicaragua cathedral

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An arson attack on Managua’s cathedral has drawn the attention of Pope Francis and the Vatican after Nicaragua’s vice president initially dismissed it as an accidental fire. The Vatican’s top diplomatic envoy in Nicaragua said Monday that he had requested the Nicaraguan government ensure a “serious, careful and transparent investigation” into the attack on the capital’s cathedral. Nuncio Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag said Monday, “We feel deep sadness and astonishment.” Friday’s attack badly burned a chapel at Managua’s Metropolitan Cathedral, including a sculpture of Jesus Christ. On Sunday, Pope Francis prayed for Nicaragua.