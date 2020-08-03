Venezuelan does funerals alone in Peru cemetery amid virus

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Wearing a white robe and shoes worn down by dust, Ronald Marín is one of the few who administers funerals in a cemetery far from the center of Peru’s capital. In a time when authorities here calculate that more than a quarter Lima’s population could be infected, Marín is one of the few Catholic Church representatives who remain in cemeteries next to the mourners. Catholic churches in Peru closed their temples to avoid contagions while virtual Masses on the internet have multiplied, but a handful of the devout, including Marín, believe that their duty is to pray with the sick and provide support in cemeteries.