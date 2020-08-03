WHO advance team ends visit to China to probe COVID origin

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says an advance team looking into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak has concluded its mission in China, and the U.N. health agency has agreed to details of the deployment of a larger team to the suspected outbreak zone. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the “international team” will deploy to Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have erupted late last year. Tedros said “terms of reference” have been drawn up by the WHO and China, but he did not specify. The WHO press office did not provide further details after a WHO news conference on Monday.